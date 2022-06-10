Left Menu

BJP leader gets armed security guard after death threat for opposing 'hijab'

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:02 IST
BJP leader gets armed security guard after death threat for opposing 'hijab'
The Karnataka government on Friday provided BJP national general secretary of OBC Morcha Yashpal Suvarna an armed security guard in the wake of a death threat for opposing wearing of' hijab' (head scarf) in educational institutions, party sources said.

Suvarna, also the vice-president of the Udupi government PU college development committee, received the threat recently through social media, the sources said.

Following this, he lodged a complaint with the police.

Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Muthalik had also received a similar threat.

A social media post said anyone eliminating Suvarna and Muthalik would get Rs 10 lakh as a reward, they added.

