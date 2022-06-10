France to reinforce police presence in Mayotte after recent gang violence
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 18:18 IST
- Country:
- France
The French government will reinforce its police presence on the overseas territory of Mayotte after recent gang violence on the island, said the Interior Ministry.
The government added that seven police officers had recently been injured in Mayotte while trying to deal with the gang-related troubles on the island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Interior Ministry
Advertisement