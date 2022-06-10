Left Menu

France to reinforce police presence in Mayotte after recent gang violence

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The French government will reinforce its police presence on the overseas territory of Mayotte after recent gang violence on the island, said the Interior Ministry.

The government added that seven police officers had recently been injured in Mayotte while trying to deal with the gang-related troubles on the island.

