After Rajasthan lawyer kills self, family, politicians hold protest with his body demanding justice

A day after an advocate died by setting himself on fire blaming a sub-divisional magistrate and a police official, his family members, the legal fraternity and political leaders on Friday staged a demonstration outside the SDM office with his body, police said.

The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission took suo moto cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the chief secretary, director general of police, Sikar collector and the district superintendent of police to submit a factual report within 15 days.

The protestors demanded the arrest of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar and Khandela Station House Officer (SHO) Ghasiram Meena, whom advocate Hansraj Mawaliya had blamed in his suicide note.

Their other demands are Rs 2 crore compensation to Mawaliya's family members and a government job to a kin.

''A charter of demands has been given to the administration. We are holding a protest outside the Khandela SDM office with the body and cremation will be done only after the demands are fulfilled,'' CPIM leader Amraram told PTI.

The Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association also submitted a memorandum to Acting Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seeking a strong legal stand against the sub-divisional magistrate and the Khandela police official.

Further, to abolish corruption in revenue courts, the advocates demanded an amendment in the rules to pave the way for appointment of judicial officers in lieu of administrative officers.

President of the Rajasthan High Court Advocates' Association Nathu Singh Rathore demanded that the probe be handed over to some central agency claiming that the lawyers would not trust the police investigation in this case.

The Bar Council of Rajasthan demanded that the two accused officials be placed under suspension until judicial inquiry into the matter was completed.

Chairman of the council Sunil Beniwal also demanded that all revenue officers in the state who face any allegation of corruption or any inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption Act be refrained from giving a field posting or a judicial work.

In response to the demonstration, Sikar SP Kunwar Rashtradeep said, ''We are holding a meeting regarding the demands. A decision be taken only after the discussion.'' He said that the administration wanted the post-mortem to be conducted on Thursday night as it is a sensitive issue but the autopsy was carried out on Friday morning after holding talks with the district collector.

The CPIM leader said that advocates across the state will hold a protest demanding justice for the deceased advocate.

Mawaliya, 40, had immolated himself on Thursday at the Khandela SDM office. The local hospital had referred him to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, where he died during treatment.

In his suicide note, Mawaliya had alleged that Sikar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar had been harassing him for bribe for every hearing in his court and used to issue notice if he did not pay the money.

He had also accused Khandela SHO Meena of threatening him if he spoke anything against Kumar.

