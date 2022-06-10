Left Menu

Govt revises Indian Navy personnel's sea going allowance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 20:59 IST
Govt revises Indian Navy personnel's sea going allowance
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has revised the Indian Navy personnel's sea going allowance that is given for risk and hardships that they face while being deployed at sea, the defence ministry said on Friday.

''A landmark decision has been taken by the Indian government to address the existing anomaly with respect to the compensatory allowance for risk and hardships (sea going allowance) faced by personnel of Indian Navy while being deployed at sea,'' the ministry's statement noted. This will further enhance the resolve and morale of the dedicated naval personnel who are deployed for operations in high risk areas, anti-piracy operations, maritime Security and IMBL (international maritime boundary line) patrols etc., defending the country's maritime interests in Indian Ocean and beyond, it added.

''It is a fitting recognition of the services rendered by our men and women in whites in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,'' the statement said.

The ministry's statement did not mention how much the sea going allowance has been increased to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022