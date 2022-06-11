Left Menu

Opportunist forces conspired to disturb peace in Ranchi in 'organised' fashion: Minister

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-06-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:28 IST
Representative Image
  • India

Appealing to the people to stay alert, Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta on Saturday said some ''opportunist forces'' conspired to disturb the peace and tranquility in state capital Ranchi in an ''organised'' fashion.

The peace-loving people of the state will never allow them to succeed in their nefarious design, said the health minister in a statement issued by his officer here.

The police are discharging their responsibilities to maintain peace, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said.

The district administrations of Palamu, Chatra and East Singhbhum are on alert, following the violence in Ranchi that has claimed two lives and resulted in the injury to at least two dozen people, many of whom are critical, officials said.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan said civil and police officers have been directed to work in coordination to meet any eventuality.

An order has been issued to maintain strict vigil on ''outside forces'' as well as anti-social elements, he said.

Anti-riot forces have been deployed in sensitive pockets of Chatra as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Chatra's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan has asked security forces to remain in ''ready to move'' mode to handle any evolving situation, they said.

Security arrangements in the steel city of Jamshedpur have been beefed up and police patrolling intensified as a precautionary measure, they added.

Violent protests rocked Ranchi on Friday following the inflammatory remarks of now-suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

