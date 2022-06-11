Left Menu

WB child rights body sends notice to Furfura Sharif after videos show children involved in demonstrations

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 19:58 IST
WB child rights body sends notice to Furfura Sharif after videos show children involved in demonstrations
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Saturday sent a show-cause notice to the Pirzada of Furfura Sharif for using children in violent demonstrations against comments by suspended BJP leader spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad, after videos surfaced in social media on this.

The Commission sent the notice to Md Sanaullah Siddiqui, the Pirzada of Furfura Sharif, as it took suo motu cognisance of the videos in Facebook showing children participating in protests at Domjur in Howrah district where agitators pelted stones, set police vehicles on fire, damaged public property and clashed with police on Friday.

In its notice, the commission expressed concern on the issue and condemned the placing of rights of children at stake and directed the superintendents of police of Howrah rural and Barasat police districts, Howrah police commissioner and district magistrates of Howrah and North 24 Parganas to enquire and take appropriate action against those involved in using children for demonstrations.

The Commission also asked them to take appropriate measures to create awareness among people on the rights of children.

Furfura Sharif is a holy place for Bengali Muslims and is located at Jangipara in Srerampore subdivision of Hoogly district.

The WBCPCR in its statement on Saturday said “It is to note that using children even with their consent is against the law of the land. Even Islam does not allow the use of children in activities that could be unsafe for them,” the Commission said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The letter said that using children for such a procession is ''sheer violation'' of child rights which attracts the principles and relevant provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act 2015, Right to Education Act 2009, Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986, IPC, Indian Constitution as well as UNCRC, it added.

Article 36 of United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child, which was ratified by India, says that children should be protected from any activities that could harm their development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022