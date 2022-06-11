Left Menu

Arms and ammunition seized in J&K's Anantnag, 2 arrested: Police

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 20:05 IST
Two persons have been arrested in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition seized from them, police said on Saturday.

Rahil Ahmed Malik and Shabir Ahmed Rather are residents of Mehmodabad, they said.

They were arrested near a checkpoint at Khudahmam Dooru and incriminating material and arms and ammunition, including a pistol and magazine, were seized from them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

