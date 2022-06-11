Arms and ammunition seized in J&K's Anantnag, 2 arrested: Police

Two persons have been arrested in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition seized from them, police said on Saturday.

Rahil Ahmed Malik and Shabir Ahmed Rather are residents of Mehmodabad, they said.

They were arrested near a checkpoint at Khudahmam Dooru and incriminating material and arms and ammunition, including a pistol and magazine, were seized from them, they said.

