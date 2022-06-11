Army Chief visits forward areas along LAC in Central Sector

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Central Sector and was briefed by the commanders on ground on the prevailing security situation. The Central Sector includes Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

He also interacted with troops and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale. "Army chief Gen General Manoj Pande visited forward areas of Central Sector and was briefed by commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation. COAS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Last month, Army Chief visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, after taking over as the Chief of the Indian Army. The COAS was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness. The Formation Commanders also briefed the COAS on the existing Ceasefire Agreement on the LC, development works on field fortifications, counter-infiltration grid, operational preparedness, and Army-citizen connect in border areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)