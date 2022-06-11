Left Menu

Algeria rejects "hasty" EU comments after suspending friendship treaty with Spain - TV

Algeria backs the Polisario Front movement seeking full independence for the territory, which Morocco regards as its own and mostly controls. The decision to block Algerian trade with Spain following a diplomatic row over Western Sahara could be a violation of European Union trade law, two senior EU officials said on Friday.

People carrying Algeria national flags. Image Credit: ANI

Algeria deplores and rejects "hasty" EU comments after its decision to suspend a 20-year-old friendship treaty with Spain, Ennahar TV reported on Saturday, quoting the foreign ministry. Algiers was angered when Spain said in March it supported a Moroccan plan to offer autonomy to Western Sahara. Algeria backs the Polisario Front movement seeking full independence for the territory, which Morocco regards as its own and mostly controls.

