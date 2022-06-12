Left Menu

Myanmar junta can't beat rebels, should restore democracy - U.S. diplomat

The junta overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and has since used deadly force and mass arrests to suppress demonstrations. Civilians have taken up arms to fight police and soldiers, answering a call by an alliance of lightly armed rebels for a people's revolt.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 12-06-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 11:19 IST
Myanmar junta can't beat rebels, should restore democracy - U.S. diplomat
Derek Chollet Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar's junta likely cannot to defeat the rebels fighting against its rule and should restore democracy after seizing power last year, a senior U.S. diplomat said. "It's hard to see today how they could really think they can win," said Derek Chollet, the State Department counselor. "They're losing territory. Their military is taking serious losses."

Speaking to Reuters and another journalist in Bangkok on Friday, Chollet said the military government is becoming isolated not only internationally but also at home and should end the fight and return to democracy. The junta overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 and has since used deadly force and mass arrests to suppress demonstrations.

Civilians have taken up arms to fight police and soldiers, answering a call by an alliance of lightly armed rebels for a people's revolt. The junta has declared the alliance "terrorists". A spokesperson for the military did not answer calls seeking comment on Sunday about Chollet's remarks.

The diplomat is visiting Thailand, Singapore, and Brunei to follow up on a meeting last month of the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). In addition to imposing sanctions, Washington is working with ASEAN and countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia regarding Myanmar, Chollet said.

He expressed hope that China could also be "part of the solution" in Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022