Man dies, father injured in chemical blast in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:05 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 32-year-old man died while his father was injured here on Sunday in a suspected blast triggered while they were cleaning a chemical can, police said.

The incident happened under Afzalgunj police station limits in the city when the duo was cleaning a can containing liquid chemical with water and disposing the waste into a manhole in front of their house when there was a sudden explosion resulting in the man's death on the spot and injury to his father, they said.

The man's father escaped with injuries as he had just entered the house to turn off the water supply when the explosion took place, police pointed out.

The duo, who ran a kirana store, started selling chemicals in the past few months, a police official said, adding that the men had requisite licence for its sales.

He added that the impact of the explosion was so severe that it caused a hole measuring around five metres surrounding the manhole and the man's body was blown into pieces.

A case was registered and forensic teams examined the scene.

