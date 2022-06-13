UP: Elderly man killed by nephew over land dispute
An elderly man was killed by his nephew in a village here on Monday over a land dispute, police said.Inspector Sudhir Kumar Singh, in-charge of Colonelganj police station, said that Bharat Ram Shukla 56, a resident of Ganwalia village was cleaning the land outside his house when his nephew Akash Shukla alias Golu arrived and the two indulged in a dispute over the same piece of land.
An elderly man was killed by his nephew in a village here on Monday over a land dispute, police said.
Inspector Sudhir Kumar Singh, in-charge of Colonelganj police station, said that Bharat Ram Shukla (56), a resident of Ganwalia village was cleaning the land outside his house when his nephew Akash Shukla alias Golu arrived and the two indulged in a dispute over the same piece of land. Akash hit his uncle with a spade, causing serious injuries on his head, Singh said.
Bharat Ram Shukla's family first took him to a private doctor and later to the district hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said. Singh said that after registering a case of murder against Akash, a team has been constituted to arrest him.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police added.
