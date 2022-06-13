DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 13

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 13 ** NUR-SULTAN - Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Meenakashi Lekhi, on Monday arrived in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on her first visit to the Central Asian country. ** TEHRAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Iran. ** PARIS - French President Macron to meet Belgium Prime Minister Alexander de Croo in Paris. ** TRURO, United Kingdom - British PM Johnson meets with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa. ** HANOI - Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visits Hanoi. She will meet her counterpart Bui Thanh Son. ** BANGKOK - U.S. Défense Secretary Lloyd Austin meets with his counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha at Ministry of Defence. ** MADRID - Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez is visited by Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins - 1230 GMT ** LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet his Portuguese counterpart, António Costa, in Downing Street on Monday to sign a political agreement between the two nations. - 1300 GMT ** HARPSUND - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss, among other things, Sweden and Finland's applications for NATO membership and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. - 1310 GMT ** MADRID - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares meets his counterpart from Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan - 1400 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a joint news conference with Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger after holding talks. - 1800 GMT BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock delivers an opening keynote on "Transatlantic Relations During Uncertain Times" at the German-American Conference in Berlin followed by a Q&A - 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht delivers a keynote at the German-American Conference in Berlin followed by a Q&A - 1530 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck attends East German Economic Forum - 0700 GMT. PRAGUE - Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visits Prague, to have talks with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and counterparts from East Timor, Hungary, and Lithuania. Indonesia currently chairs G20 - 0900 GMT. SINGAPORE - The Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio, will visit Singapore at the invitation of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (Final Day) SINGAPORE - IISS Shangri-La Dialogue (to June 12). NAIROBI - Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason visits Kenya (to June 12). SINGAPORE - State Councilor and Defense Minister of China General Wei Fenghe will attend the 19th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue and visit Singapore upon invitation. (to June 12) KINSHASA - Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will take an official visit to Democratic Republic of Congo, leading a delegation that will also include Belgium's prime minister and other officials (to June 13). NAANTALI, FINLAND - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto hosts talks on NATO and changed Nordic security environment (to June 13). Baku - President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid will visit Azerbaijan (to June 13). JERUSALEM/PALESTINE - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Teritorries (to June 14). JERUSALEM, Israel / Palestinian Territories - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on a two-day visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories (to June 14) JERUSALEM, Israel / Palestinian Territories - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to meet Israeli and Palestinian officials during a three-day-visit to the region (To June 15) WASHINGTON D.C. - South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin visits the United Sates and meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (to June 15). GENEVA, Switzerland - Opening of WTO's 164 member states Ministerial Conference in Geneva (to June 15) HELSINKI - Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto hosts a Nordic-African Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Helsinki (to June 15). SYDNEY - Sydney Film Festival 2020 (to June 19) SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2020 (to June 19) GENEVA, Switzerland - 50th regular session of the Human Rights Council (to July 8) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 14 GENEVA - Ministers from the WTO's 164 member states set to gather in Geneva to negotiate global trade deals across a range of sectors including fisheries, agriculture and health. NICOSIA - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits Cyprus. WELLINGTON - Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa will visit Aotearoa New Zealand this month, 60 years after the Treaty of Friendship between the two countries was signed. KAMPALA - Uganda's Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, presents the 2022/23 (July-June) budget speech to parliament. DODOMA - Tanzania's finance minister, Mwigulu Nchemba, presents the 2022/23 (July-June) fiscal budget to parliament – 1300 GMT GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day. GAZA - 15th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 ** CAIRO - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visits Egypt amid talks for gas deal with Egypt and Israel to reduce EU's reliance on Russian gas. ** JAKARTA - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Indonesia. ** BRUSSELS - NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds press conference in Brussels ahead of meeting of NATO defence ministers. - 0900 GMT BUCHAREST - The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will pay a visit to Romania BRUSSELS - Defence ministers help prepare the NATO summit in Madrid on June 28/29, with discussions expected to focus on Ukraine. Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine expected to join meeting and Secretary General Stoltenberg will brief the media. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 16 ** KYIV - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron plan a joint trip to Kyiv. LUXEMBOURG - Euro zone finance ministers meet on ERM2, digital euro, fiscal rules reform, banking union – 1300 GMT LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 17 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 19 ** TEHRAN - President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Iran. PARIS, France - Election for National Assembly of France. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 20 YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia - Indonesia to have G20 health ministers meeting (to June 21). GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 21 ** TEHRAN - Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov will arrive in Iran. KHON KAEN, Thailand – APEC Senior Finance Officials' Meeting (SFOM) (to June 24). ZURICH - Switzerland and Singapore host fintech confereence. The Forum will be opened by Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer and Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister, Heng Swee Keat (to June 23). PHNOM PENH - 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting. (To June 22) LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22 BERLIN - International Air Show (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 23 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 24). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 74th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between west Germany and west Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 25 VIENNA – IAEA International Symposium on Uranium Raw Material for the Nuclear Fuel Cycle: Exploration, Mining, Production, Supply and Demand, Economics and Environmental Issues (to June 29). LOS ANGELES - 13th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. BERLIN - G7 summit, Schloss Elmau (to June 28) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 28 MADRID - NATO Summit is be held in Madrid (to June 30) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29 MADRID - South Korea's President Yoon Seok-youl to attend NATO summit in Madrid (to June 30). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 101st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2020 (to July 2) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO day on anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 3 KINSHASA - Pope Francis visits Congo (To July 4) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 4 UNITED STATES - Independence Day. GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 5 JUBA - Pope Francis visits South Sudan, where violence and hunger stalk world's youngest nation (to Jul. 6). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 7 ** BALI, Indonesia - G20 Foreign Ministers are set to meet in Indonesia's Bali in a hybrid meeting KATHMANDU - 75th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 17th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, killing more than 50 and injuring 700. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 9 TEHRAN - 22nd anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 17th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 11th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 10 CONGO (Brazzaville) - Congolese National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 11 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 15th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers will set the irrevocable exchange rate at which croatia will convert its kuna currency into euros when it adopts the single currency on Jan 1, 2023. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 14 PRAGUE - EU affairs ministers informal meeting in Prague. (to July 15) PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 15 ** BALI, Indonesia - Finance Ministers and Central Bank governors from the G20 countries meet in Indonesia's Bali - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 18 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough International Airshow 2022 (to Jul 22) GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 19 PRAGUE - EU industry and trade ministers informal meeting in Prague. (to July 20) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 22nd anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 22 OSLO – 11th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 24 OTTAWA - Pope Francis to visit Canada (to July 30) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 25 TUNISIA – Referendum election - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day. GLOBAL – 108th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1. PERU - 201st Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 29 BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2022 (to Aug. 9) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 31 KINSHASA, Congo - Election for Congolese National Assembly DAKAR, Senegal - Election for Senegalese National Assembly - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 KENYA – President election.

KENYA - Kenyan National Assembly election. KENYA - Kenyan Senate election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14 BANGKOK - 11th APEC Tourism Ministers Meeting and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting (to August 20).

