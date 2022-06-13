Left Menu

2 men killed as temple chariot capsizes in TN

PTI | Dharmapuri(Tn) | Updated: 13-06-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 21:47 IST
Two men were killed and three others sustained injuries when a huge chariot of a popular temple in Papparapatti here capsized on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the decorated chariot of the Kaliamman temple was being taken around the important streets around the place of worship as part of the Vaikasi festival.

''The chariot overturned all of a sudden and two men who got caught under the chariot's wooden wheel died,'' a senior police officer said.

The devotees who were pulling the chariot and those watching the procession immediately rushed to the rescue of those trapped under the chariot, he said.

Three men who were rescued were admitted to the government hospital here.

The deceased have been identified as C Manoharan (57) and G Saravanan (50) from the district.

