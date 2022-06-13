UK deportation policy to Rwanda is 'all wrong': UN refugee chief
The U.N. refugee chief on Monday described a UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda as "all wrong", saying it would create a catastrophic precedent for other countries.
"This is all wrong, this deal, for so many different reasons," Filippo Grandi told journalists at a Geneva press briefing. "The precedent that this creates, is catastrophic for a concept that needs to be shared like asylum," he added.
A UK court decided on Monday that the first flight to take migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda can go ahead on Tuesday after judges dismissed campaigners' attempts to win an injunction to stop it.
