London High Court rejects second bid to stop Rwandan deportation flight
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:30 IST
The High Court in London has rejected a second bid by campaigners to stop a deportation flight of migrants from Britain to Rwanda scheduled to leave on Tuesday.
The court also refused lawyers for the human rights groups who had brought the legal challenge permission to appeal the decision.
