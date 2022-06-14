Left Menu

Germany's Scholz regrets N. Ireland law, promises unified EU response

"It is also unjustified because the European Commission made many pragmatic proposals. "The EU will be unified in its reaction and it has the full range of instruments at its disposal."

Updated: 14-06-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 00:35 IST
Germany's Scholz regrets N. Ireland law, promises unified EU response
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he found regrettable Britain's "unjustified" decision to float a law that would scrap checks on goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland, adding that the European Union would have a unified response. Tensions have been simmering for months since Britain accused the bloc of a heavy handed approach to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland - checks needed to keep an open border with EU-member Ireland.

"Britain has taken a very regrettable decision that goes against all the agreements between the EU and Britain," he said. "It is also unjustified because the European Commission made many pragmatic proposals. "The EU will be unified in its reaction and it has the full range of instruments at its disposal."

