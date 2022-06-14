Basketball-Phoenix Mercury meet State Department as Griner detention continues

The Phoenix Mercury met with the U.S. State Department on Monday amid seven-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner's ongoing detention in Russia, U.S. officials said. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

Last month the State Department determined that the 31-year-old was wrongfully detained. "On June 13, representatives from the Department, including the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs (SPEHA) met with the Phoenix Mercury," the State Department said in a statement provided to Reuters, declining further comment.

The Phoenix Mercury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. One of the brightest stars in the top-flight U.S. women's professional basketball league, Griner's detention has prompted outcry across the Women's National Basketball Association and the NBA.

Last month, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said getting Griner home was the "number one priority" for both leagues.

