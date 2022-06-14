Left Menu

Mayweather set to return to Japan for another exhibition bout

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 14-06-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 11:08 IST
Floyd Mayweather Image Credit: Flickr
  • Japan

Floyd Mayweather will fight in Japan again in another exhibition, facing MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.

The rules and length of the bout have not been made public yet, and it is likely to take place in September.

Mayweather retired undefeated from professional boxing almost five years ago but has been fighting exhibitions. Just over three years ago in Japan, he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa, a well-known Japanese kickboxer.

Mayweather was also inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in the United States.

