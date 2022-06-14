Left Menu

Rajasthan's Nisha Kanwar claims double gold

Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal won bronze while Meghana finished fourth.In the team competition, Nisha, Manini and Atmika totalled 1884.1 to top the 14-team field.

Rajasthan's Nisha Kanwar claims double gold
Rajasthan's Nisha Kanwar hogged the limelight with a double gold, including the coveted individual crown, in the women's 10m air rifle competition of the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition here on Tuesday. Nisha beat Gujarat's Shailaja Patel 16-14 in a tightly contested gold medal match at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range. She then also won the team gold for her state Rajasthan, teaming up with Manini Kaushik and Atmika Gupta.

In a 350-plus individuals field studded with former and present India internationals, Nisha came through the qualifying in fourth place with a score of 629.4 for her 60 shots.

Meghana Sajjanar of the Railways topped with a strong 630.4.

She then topped the round of eight with an effort of 262.1 before edging out Shailaja in the final. The Gujarat girl claimed the eighth and final qualifying spot and did well to land silver. Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal won bronze while Meghana finished fourth.

In the team competition, Nisha, Manini and Atmika totalled 1884.1 to top the 14-team field. West Bengal won silver with Mehuli Ghosh, Ayushi Podder and Arnisha Chowdhary combining for an effort of 1882.8. Ramita, Vinita Bharadwaj and Nancy won bronze for Haryana.

Ramita also won the junior women's 10m air rifle gold beating Atmika 17-7 in the junior final. She also won a silver on the day, losing out 13-17 to Yashika Shriramoj in the individual youth competition.

