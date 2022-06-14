Left Menu

Senior Sales Tax officer held for accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe from Thane hotelier: ACB

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:52 IST
Senior Sales Tax officer held for accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe from Thane hotelier: ACB
  • Country:
  • India

A senior Maharashtra Sales Tax officer was held on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Thane for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a hotelier for not carrying out the tax assessment for the previous year and issuing new GST registration, an official release said.

Assistant Sales Tax Commissioner (GST) Dhananjay Shirsat demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh and accepted the first instalment of Rs 20 lakh on Tuesday, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Maya More stated. Shirsat had allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant who runs a hotel in the Kapurbawdi locality in Thane for not carrying out the (tax) assessment for the previous year and issuing new GST registration.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act with the Thane Nagar police station, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022