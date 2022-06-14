Senior Sales Tax officer held for accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe from Thane hotelier: ACB

A senior Maharashtra Sales Tax officer was held on Tuesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Thane for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a hotelier for not carrying out the tax assessment for the previous year and issuing new GST registration, an official release said.

Assistant Sales Tax Commissioner (GST) Dhananjay Shirsat demanded a bribe of Rs 30 lakh and accepted the first instalment of Rs 20 lakh on Tuesday, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Maya More stated. Shirsat had allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant who runs a hotel in the Kapurbawdi locality in Thane for not carrying out the (tax) assessment for the previous year and issuing new GST registration.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act with the Thane Nagar police station, the release stated.

