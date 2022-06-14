Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL100 LDALL AGNIPATH Govt unveils radical 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for soldiers New Delhi: The government on Tuesday unveiled a ''transformative'' scheme--''Agnipath''-- for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, in a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to deal with future security challenges facing the nation.

BOM33 MH-LDALL MODI Need to strengthen culture of healthy debate and open discussions: PM Modi Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said we need to strengthen the culture of healthy debates and open discussions that have been a hallmark of India over the years.

DEL90 DEF-AGNIPATH-ARMY Implementation of Agnipath scheme will not impact Army's operational capabilities: Gen Pande New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday said that the implementation of the 'Agnipath' scheme will in no way impact the Army's operational capabilities and preparedness along the borders with China and Pakistan.

DEL99 OPPOSITION-LD PRESIDENT Presidential poll: Pawar's no to becoming oppn candidate, hectic parleys on ahead of Mamata's meet New Delhi: Leaders of some major political parties held hectic parleys on Tuesday ahead of a meeting called by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to forge a consensus for fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the presidential election, a move that has exposed the fault lines within the opposition.

DEL88 JOBS-BJP-ELECTION With 10 lakh jobs promise, BJP seeks to blunt Opposition's 'unemployment' weapon New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday directed recruitment of 10 lakh people in various departments and ministries in the next 18 months, a deadline which will end barely four months before the next general elections in 2024, highlighting the ruling BJP's quest to counter the opposition's criticism on the issue of unemployment ahead of its re-election bid.

DEL86 CPIM-LD PREZ POLL Miffed Left parties to depute MPs for opposition meet called by Mamata on prez poll New Delhi: Miffed at the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's ''unilateral'' decision to call a meeting for discussion on a joint presidential nominee, the CPI(M) and the CPI on Tuesday said they will send their MPs to the opposition meet to be held here on June 15.

DEL96 PAR-LD MONSOON SESSION Parliament's Monsoon session likely from July 18 New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence from July 18, the day presidential poll will be held, and could conclude on August 12. DEL101 PCI-CHAIRPERSON Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai selected new PCI chief: Sources New Delhi: Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former judge of the Supreme Court, is understood to have been selected for the post of the Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson.

CAL11 AS-NRC-COMPLAINT Assam: NRC boss files vigilance complaint against predecessor Guwahati: The state coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has filed a complaint with the vigilance wing against his predecessor, Prateek Hajela, alleging financial irregularities. MDS14 KL-BISHOP-SOS-PETITION Outfit supporting nun petitions Pope against move to reinstate Franco as Jalandhar Bishop Kochi: Save Our Sisters (SOS), an organisation formed to support nuns opposing Bishop Franco, following a rape allegation against him few years ago, on Tuesday petitioned Pope Francis against the alleged move to ''reinstate'' him as Bishop of Jalandhar diocese, claiming that a trial court exonerating him in the case was not final and an appeal challenging it was pending before the High Court.

BUSINESS DEL92 BIZ-SBI-RATES SBI hikes deposit, lending rates New Delhi: The country's largest lender SBI has raised its deposit and lending rates following the Reserve Bank's repo rate hike last week.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-SELF DEFENCE Right of private defence is defensive right available only when circumstances so justify: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said that the right of private defence is necessarily a defensive right that is available only when the circumstances so justify it and acquitted an ex-BSF Jawan for the charges of murder of an alleged smuggler on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

LGD5 CJI-LETTER Ex-SC, HC judges, senior lawyers write to CJI for suo motu action on bulldozing of houses in UP New Delhi: Former judges and senior advocates have written to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognizance of alleged incidents of illegal detention, bulldozing of residences, and police action on protestors agitating against certain objectionable remarks made by BJP spokespersons.

LGD8 DL-COURT-MOOSE WALA Delhi court grants Punjab Police transit remand of Lawrence Bishnoi New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday granted Punjab Police the transit remand of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to take him to Punjab in a case related to the killing of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

FOREIGN FGN42 US-SENATOR-QUAD-LANKA US Senate panel urges Quad to take 'more proactive role' in addressing Lanka crisis, lauds India's humanitarian assistance New York: The US' influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee has urged the Quad nations to take a ''more proactive role” in addressing Sri Lanka’s political and economic crisis, while praising India's role in providing humanitarian assistance to the government in the island nation to avoid a meltdown. By Yoshita Singh FGN40 CHINA-INDIA-LD VISA China lifts two-year COVID visa ban on Indians; to allow return of stranded Indian professionals, families Beijing: China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families stranded in India for over two years following the strict visa restrictions imposed by Beijing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By K J M Varma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)