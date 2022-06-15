Left Menu

ECHR confirms order to stop deportation of migrant from UK to Rwanda

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 00:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Court of Human Rights confirmed it had issued an order on Tuesday preventing the deportation of one individual due to be on the first flight of migrants from Britain to Rwanda due to depart hours later.

The court had decided "that the applicant should not be removed until the expiry of a period of three weeks following the delivery of the final domestic decision in the ongoing judicial review proceedings", its ruling said.

