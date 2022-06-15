Left Menu

Rajasthan ACB arrests CGST officer with bribe money

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 01:02 IST
Rajasthan ACB arrests CGST officer with bribe money
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officer in Bharatpur district with bribe money of Rs 4 lakh, according to an official statement.

A complaint was received alleging that CGST Superintendent, Alwar, Dhanraj Kumawat had threatened to register a case against a person and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, ACB Director General Bhagwan Lal Soni said in the statement.

The complainant informed that Kumawat was going to Alwar from Bharatpur in his car after taking Rs 4 lakh from him. The accused officer's car was intercepted and he was arrested with the bribe money, he said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the matter and searches are being conducted, Soni said.

