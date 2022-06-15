NATO must strengthen readiness, equipment - military alliance chief
Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 15-06-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 01:23 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that members of the military alliance had agreed to a need for "even higher readiness" and better equipment in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Stoltenberg was speaking after informal talks in the Netherlands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the leaders of Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Romania, Portugal and Belgium ahead of a wider NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
