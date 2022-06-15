Russia considers Turkey's possible military operation in Syria unwise
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 08:38 IST
Russia considers Turkey's possible military operation in Syria unwise as it could cause escalation, the RIA news agency cited Russia's Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying on Wednesday.
Lavrentyev also said Moscow no longer considered Geneva a suitable venue for talks between Syrians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU, resolving a deadlock, in deal to cut most Russia oil imports
WRAPUP 10-EU bans most Russian oil; Zelenskiy calls Donbas situation 'extremely difficult'
EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end
Assault on Sievierodonetsk taking longer than Russian forces hoped - TASS
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now