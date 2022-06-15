Left Menu

Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-06-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 11:41 IST
Rs 3.8 lakh cash gutted as ATM catches fire during theft bid in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

An ATM and cash worth Rs 3.8 lakh kept inside it were gutted in fire which broke out after an unidentified thief apparently tried to break the cash dispensing machine in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the ATM centre located in Kudalwadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the early hours of Sunday.

''An unidentified person barged into the ATM centre, sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera installed there and then tried to use a gas cutter-like object to break the ATM's safe vault,'' an official from Chikhali police station said.

In the process, the machine caught fire. The ATM machine, cash worth Rs 3.98 lakh and other items in the premises were gutted in the blaze, he said.

''We have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of of the Indian Penal Code and a probe into the incident is underway,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022