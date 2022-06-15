Left Menu

Iran arrests suspect allegedly involved in Tehran hacking

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Iranian authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a cyber-attack on the Tehran municipality's website, media reported on Wednesday.

The official IRNA news agency gave no further details but said more information would be released later.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the suspect worked for the municipality and had links to foreign intelligence services.

Earlier this month, Iran said that government-run surveillance cameras in Tehran were "disrupted".

An exile group, Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, claimed it hacked into over 5,000 cameras around Tehran and the municipality website.

The incident comes after another hack in January where the same exile group called for the death of the country's supreme leader in a video played on multiple state TV channels.

In October, an assault on Iran's fuel distribution system paralyzed gas stations nationwide, leading to long lines of angry motorists unable to get subsidized fuel for days.

A cyberattack on Iran's railway system caused chaos and train delays. Another hack leaked footage of abuses at its notorious Evin prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

