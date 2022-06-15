Ukraine's president seeks tighter sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Wednesday to tighten sanctions on Russia, warning that Russian forces could attack other countries after invading his own country. In a speech to both chambers of the Czech parliament via a video link, Zelenskiy reiterated calls for the EU to allow Ukraine to start on the road to membership of the 27-nation bloc by giving it candidate country status.

"As in the past, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the first step that the Russian leadership needs to open the way to other countries, to the conquest of other peoples," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)