Left Menu

Maha: ACB nabs cop for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Nanded amid drama

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police ASI in Nanded city in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 amid a drama wherein the accused tried to snatch his service pistol seized by an ACB official and created ruckus, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 16:28 IST
Maha: ACB nabs cop for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Nanded amid drama
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) in Nanded city in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 amid a drama wherein the accused tried to snatch his service pistol seized by an ACB official and created ruckus, police said on Wednesday. A video of the incident, which took place on Monday, has gone viral on social media. Clarifying its stand vis-a-vis the video clip, the ACB has denied that its officials had planted money in the pocket of the ASI during the operation.

The ASI had asked the complainant to keep the Rs 10,000 bribe money near the gear handle of his car and refused to take it in his hands, an ACB release said. ''A team of ACB officials nabbed the ASI from his car in the presence of two witnesses. During the action, an official from the ACB team spotted a service pistol tied to the waist of the ASI. The ACB official seized the pistol. At that time, the ASI started shouting and tried to snatch the service pistol saying he wanted it back to shoot himself,'' it said. Speaking on the video clip, the ACB clarified that its official was trying to protect the seized pistol and at the same time holding the belt of the accused ASI so that he doesn't get away. ''It is wrong to conclude through the video that the ACB official was trying to put something in the pocket of the ASI,'' it said. The accused was remanded in the ACB custody till June 17. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022