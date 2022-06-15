Left Menu

NMCG to hold Yoga session on every Ganga ghat on Yoga day: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 17:26 IST
NMCG to hold Yoga session on every Ganga ghat on Yoga day: Official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Mission for Clean Ganga will be holding Yoga sessions on every ghat on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015, following the United Nations General Assembly's declaration in 2014.

NMCG Director General G Asok Kumar said the society will hold Yoga sessions on every ghat of the Ganga river.

He said the move aims at increasing people's connection with the mission to clean Ganga as public participation plays a crucial part of NMCG.

The government launched NMCG or 'Namami Gange' with an indicative cost of Rs 20,000 crore, as an umbrella programme with an aim to integrate previous and ongoing projects and new initiatives planned for cleaning the Ganga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022