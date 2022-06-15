NMCG to hold Yoga session on every Ganga ghat on Yoga day: Official

The National Mission for Clean Ganga will be holding Yoga sessions on every ghat on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015, following the United Nations General Assembly's declaration in 2014.

NMCG Director General G Asok Kumar said the society will hold Yoga sessions on every ghat of the Ganga river.

He said the move aims at increasing people's connection with the mission to clean Ganga as public participation plays a crucial part of NMCG.

The government launched NMCG or 'Namami Gange' with an indicative cost of Rs 20,000 crore, as an umbrella programme with an aim to integrate previous and ongoing projects and new initiatives planned for cleaning the Ganga.

