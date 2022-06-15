U.S. targets people tied to Russian ultranationalist group -Treasury website
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States has added three people to its Counterterrorism Designation list, including one Ukrainian and one Russian tied to the ultranationalist Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), according to a post Wednesday on the Treasury Department website.
The list also included one Swedish national. Treasury designated RIM as a terrorist organization in April 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Treasury
- Swedish
- Ukrainian
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 10-EU bans most Russian oil; Zelenskiy calls Donbas situation 'extremely difficult'
EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end
Assault on Sievierodonetsk taking longer than Russian forces hoped - TASS
WRAPUP 1-Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine's Donbas
Russian troops slowly advancing towards centre of Sievierodonetsk - governor