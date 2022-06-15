Left Menu

U.S. targets people tied to Russian ultranationalist group -Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:51 IST
U.S. targets people tied to Russian ultranationalist group -Treasury website
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has added three people to its Counterterrorism Designation list, including one Ukrainian and one Russian tied to the ultranationalist Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), according to a post Wednesday on the Treasury Department website.

The list also included one Swedish national. Treasury designated RIM as a terrorist organization in April 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022