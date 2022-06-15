Left Menu

Maha: Raigad Police arrests man, recovers five stolen motorcycles

A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Raigad Police and five stolen motorcycles were recovered, an official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, during the investigation of a case registered at Karjat police station, nine offences of motorcycle theft were detected, an official said. Most of these motorcycles were stolen from suburbs of Pune and Satara city.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Raigad Police and five stolen motorcycles were recovered, an official said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, during the investigation of a case registered at Karjat police station, nine offences of motorcycle theft were detected, an official said. Most of these motorcycles were stolen from suburbs of Pune and Satara city. The accused, Hrishikesh Ranjane, has been remanded in police custody till June 16.

