U.S. files hate crimes charges against white gunman in Buffalo shooting

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:39 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday filed federal hate crime charges against an 18-year-old white supremacist accused of killing 10 people at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York last month. Payton Gendron is facing 26 counts of hate crimes and a firearms offense, according to news reporters traveling with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday to the site of the shooting in western New York state. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

