US to send $1bln in security aid to help Ukraine in Donbas, Biden says

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:15 IST
The United States will provide an additional $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine for its efforts in the eastern Donbas, the recent focus of Russia's invasion, President Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart during a call on Wednesday.

The supports includes "additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems," Biden said in a statement from the White House after the call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

