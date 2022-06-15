US to send $1bln in security aid to help Ukraine in Donbas, Biden says
The United States will provide an additional $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine for its efforts in the eastern Donbas, the recent focus of Russia's invasion, President Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart during a call on Wednesday.
The supports includes "additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems," Biden said in a statement from the White House after the call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
