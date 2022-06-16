Left Menu

U.S. urges Americans not to travel to Ukraine after two reported captured

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:58 IST
U.S. urges Americans not to travel to Ukraine after two reported captured
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House on Wednesday urged Americans not to travel to Ukraine after reports emerged that two Americans had been captured by Russian forces.

John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters that if the reports are true, the United States "will do everything we can" to get them back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022