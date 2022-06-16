U.S. urges Americans not to travel to Ukraine after two reported captured
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:58 IST
The White House on Wednesday urged Americans not to travel to Ukraine after reports emerged that two Americans had been captured by Russian forces.
John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters that if the reports are true, the United States "will do everything we can" to get them back.
