France wants Ukraine victory that establishes total territorial integrity -French source

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
France wants a military Ukrainian victory against Russia that reestablishes the territorial integrity of the country, including Crimea that was seized by Russia in 2014, a French diplomatic source said on Thursday.

The source added it was up to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to define what a military victory could be.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kiyv on Thursday on a joint trip to show their backing for Ukraine as it struggles to withstand a Russian assault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

