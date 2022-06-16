Left Menu

Senior IS leader captured in U.S.-led military raid in Syria

US-led coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in a military operation in northern Syria on Thursday, the coalition said.In a statement, it said the captured leader was an experienced bomb maker and operational facilitator, describing him as one of the top leaders of the extremist groups Syria branch.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 16-06-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 13:38 IST
In a statement, it said the captured leader was an experienced bomb maker and operational facilitator, describing him as one of the top leaders of the extremist group's Syria branch. The statement did not identify the individual nor say where the raid took place. It said the operation was “successful” with no civilians harmed nor any injuries to coalition forces. The U.S.-backed forces declared victory over the Islamic State in March 2019 after retaking the last piece of territory held by the group in Syria. But IS continues to operate and carry out deadly attacks in both Iraq and Syria through sleeper cells and maintains several affiliates in various countries.

