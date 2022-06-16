Left Menu

Fire in apartment building kills 4 in central Slovakia

PTI | Bratislava | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:10 IST
Fire in apartment building kills 4 in central Slovakia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Slovakia
  • Slovakia

A fire broke out in an apartment building in Slovakia overnight, killing at least four people, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the fire started in an apartment on the fifth floor of the building in the town of Handlova, in central Slovakia.

Firefighters said some 150 people were evacuated from the building. Five were injured, of whom three were hospitalized.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

