Maha: 25 ceiling fans stolen from mosque in Bhiwandi
A total of 25 ceiling fans were allegedly stolen from a mosque in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Thursday. The thefts occurred in Avlia masjid located under the jurisdiction of Shantinagar police station between May 12 and June 15, they said.As per the complaint lodged by the secretary of the mosque, some unidentified persons stole the celing fans, which had been earlier brought down due to the plastering work.
A total of 25 ceiling fans were allegedly stolen from a mosque in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The thefts occurred in Avlia masjid located under the jurisdiction of Shantinagar police station between May 12 and June 15, they said.
As per the complaint lodged by the secretary of the mosque, some unidentified persons stole the celing fans, which had been earlier brought down due to the plastering work. The value of the stolen property is Rs 12,5000, police said.
An offence was registered in this connection, an official said.
