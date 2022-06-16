Left Menu

ICC prosecutor aims to show war criminals can't escape justice

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Thursday he hoped his war crimes investigation in Ukraine would show there can be no escape from justice during conflicts.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:09 IST
ICC prosecutor aims to show war criminals can't escape justice
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said on Thursday he hoped his war crimes investigation in Ukraine would show there can be no escape from justice during conflicts. Visiting Ukraine as part of the investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity since Russian forces invaded on Feb. 24, ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan described the country as a crime scene.

He said his team had gathered evidence of many alleged crimes including sexual offenses, crimes against children, torture, and mistreatment of prisoners, but gave no details. Ukraine has accused Russian soldiers of committing atrocities, particularly in the towns of Irpin and Bucha where many civilians were killed. Russia denies the allegations.

"We must make sure that the whole world sees that the law works," Khan said in televised comments through a translator. He said he hoped to show that in the 21st century "you can't hide" from the law, but that all allegations must be carefully checked and documented.

During his visit, Khan visited the eastern city of Kharkiv where Amnesty International said it found evidence that Russian forces used cluster munitions and scatterable mines that amounted to a war crime. An Amnesty representative also said Ukrainian forces had violated international humanitarian law by positioning artillery near residential buildings, but that this did not justify "relentless indiscriminate shelling" by Russian forces".

The Russian and Ukrainian defense ministries did not respond to Reuter's requests for comment on the Amnesty report. A Ukrainian court last month sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian in Ukraine.

A court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) last week sentenced two Britons and a Moroccan to death for "mercenary activities" seeking to overthrow the republic. Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova said Ukraine had opened a criminal investigation into the "pseudo-trial" in the DPR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022