Maha: Cops find and return lost luxury car, stolen mobile phones, gold chains to their owners

A high-end car of a businessman, a mobile phone of a woman doctor were in the list of items collectively worth over Rs one crore, which were either stolen or lost due to crimes in Naupada area of Maharashtra's Thane city in the last few months, were returned to their legal owners by the police on Thursday here.

Apart from the car and the doctor's mobile phone, several gold chains, an autorickshaw, around half a dozen two-wheelers and 30 mobiles were recovered and returned to the owners during a small ceremony held here.

Senior inspector of Naupada police station Sanjay Dhumal said, ''The mobile phone of the woman doctor contained information about her patients, which was important for her. Following her complaint that it was stolen, the police launched a probe and traced it to Chennai. It was finally returned to her today.'' The owner of the luxury car had given his vehicle to his friend for temporary use, but the latter sold it to someone else at Rs 10-15 lakh, he said. The car was traced in Nagpur and returned it to the owner, he added. Dhumal said that the police team worked tirelessly for the last couple of months to recover the stolen goods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)