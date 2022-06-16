EU leaders in Kyiv back immediately granting Ukraine official candidate status - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that all four European Union leaders present in Kyiv supported the idea of granting an "immediate" EU candidate status to Ukraine. Macron made the comments at a news conference after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis .

"We all four support the immediate EU candidate status", said Macron. He added that France would step up arms deliveries to the country at war with Russia.

