Germany will support Ukraine as long as necessary - Scholz

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:01 IST
Germany will continue to support Ukraine as long as it needs, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday alongside the leaders of Italy and France, highlighting the "heroic" battle the country was fighting against Russia.

Germany had taken in 800,000 Ukrainain refugees, and was also supporting Ukraine financially and militarily, he said.

"We will continue do this as long Ukraine needs our support," he said in news conference in the Ukrainain capital.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

