Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine's grain to Syria, Maxar says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:24 IST
Russian-flagged ships have been carrying Ukraine's grain that was harvested last season and transported to Syria over the last couple of months, U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar said on Thursday.
