Left Menu

Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine's grain to Syria, Maxar says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:24 IST
Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine's grain to Syria, Maxar says
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian-flagged ships have been carrying Ukraine's grain that was harvested last season and transported to Syria over the last couple of months, U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022