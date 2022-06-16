Ukraine says Russian peace talks proposals are an attempt to deceive world

Ukrainian peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak on Thursday dismissed Russia's latest comments about being ready to resume negotiations as "an attempt to deceive the world."

Russia, he said in an online post, wanted to give the impression of being ready to talk while planning to stab Ukraine in the back.

Kyiv would definitely return to the negotiations but only at the right time, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)