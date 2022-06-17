Ukraine says it hit Russian naval tugboat with missiles
Ukrainian missiles on Friday hit a Russian naval tugboat transporting soldiers, weapons, and ammunition to the Russian-occupied Zmiinyi island south of the Odesa region, the local Ukrainian governor said.
Odesa region governor Maksym Marchenko named the tugboat as the Vasiliy Beg.
