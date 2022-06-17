Russia hits Ukraine's Mykolaiv with missiles, kills two -regional governor

Russia struck the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv with missiles on Friday morning, killing two people and wounding 20, including a child, the region's governor said. The attack damaged four residential buildings and an infrastructure facility, Governor Vitaliy Kim added on Telegram.

A video posted on social media showed two missiles hitting the ground and causing a large explosion with clouds rising above multi-storey buildings. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

