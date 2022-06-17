Left Menu

Man attempts suicide at Bombay HC after failing to get relief in property dispute

The judge ordered the man, who was locked in a property dispute with his mother, to vacate his premise under the Senior Citizens Act.As Justice Naik pronounced the order, the man went up to him, pulled out a paper cutter knife from his trouser pocket, and tried to slit his own wrist, eye witnesses said.Some lawyers around him, including an assistant public prosecutor, acted swiftly and restrained him.Police personnel present in court took him to the Azad Maidan police station.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 16:25 IST
Man attempts suicide at Bombay HC after failing to get relief in property dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man tried to kill himself inside a courtroom at the Bombay High Court on Friday after a judge rejected his plea in a property dispute.

He was, however, stopped in time by the lawyers present in the court.

The incident took place around 1 pm in the courtroom of Justice P D Naik. The judge ordered the man, who was locked in a property dispute with his mother, to vacate his premise under the Senior Citizens Act.

As Justice Naik pronounced the order, the man went up to him, pulled out a paper cutter knife from his trouser pocket, and tried to slit his own wrist, eyewitnesses said.

Some lawyers around him, including an assistant public prosecutor, acted swiftly and restrained him.

Police personnel present in court took him to the Azad Maidan police station. Justice Naik, however, asked the police to let the man go. The police called the man's family members to the police station and asked them to take him home, an official said.

The man was administered first aid and did not need any further medical assistance, the police official added.

According to lawyers, metal detectors at the two entry gates of the high court haven't been functioning for a while, which was why, perhaps, the man could enter the premises with a paper cutter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022