Japan protests to China over resource development in East China Sea

Japan said on Friday it had protested to Beijing about what it called China's unilateral development of resources in the East China Sea, saying the activity was continuing despite a 2008 agreement for bilateral cooperation in the area's waters.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Japan said on Friday it had protested to Beijing about what it called China's unilateral development of resources in the East China Sea, saying the activity was continuing despite a 2008 agreement for bilateral cooperation in the area's waters. In the East China Sea, where no official border between the two countries has been drawn, China has constructed more than a dozen gas exploration platforms on the west of the equidistance line between them.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said it filed a protest with a senior official at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo after its navy had found a base structure of a new platform being transported there. "It is extremely regrettable that China is proceeding with its unilateral development activity, even though it is in the west side of the equidistance line between Japan and China," the ministry said in a statement.

China is one of Japan's western neighbors. Ties between China and Japan, the world's second-and third-largest economies, have long been plagued with a territorial dispute over a group of uninhabited islets in the East China Sea as well as the legacy of Japan's wartime aggression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

